At just under $3 million, it’ll be built on Highland School property

Now that Crookston School District voters have at the ballot box enthusiastically supported issuing bonds to construct a new bus garage/transportation facility on Highland School property to replace the outdated facility located near downtown, Superintendent Jeremy Olson says efforts are underway to work through all of the necessary steps with an eye on a spring 2020 groundbreaking.

Olson stressed to the Times that any talk of timelines or other steps in the process is all “very tentative” at this point.

Currently, district officials are working with the architect on finalizing bid specifications in advance of a bid opening in late January or early February 2020, which would be open for three to four weeks. Assuming bids are received and one is approved, construction would ideally get underway in late April or early May.

“The dates are all very fluid,” he said.

Voters approved a project with a price tag of $2.985 million.