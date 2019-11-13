Many of us have seen PJ Fleck's "Row the Boat", but how many of you know what it means?

This past Saturday, I attended the Gophers football game against No. 4 ranked Penn State. I and 51,882 others were part of the most electric crowd I can remember at a Gophers game I have ever witnessed. I’ve been to plenty of Gopher football games since TCF Bank Stadium opened in 2009, but there was something else in the air leading up to this game. The campus was hopping at 8:30 in the morning. Parties everywhere, music blasting, crowds rushing to the tailgate lots. You could just sense something special was going to happen. Fans filled the stands well before the 11 a.m. kickoff and while the Gophers sprinted out of the tunnel after the instrumentals to “Killing Strangers” by Marilyn Manson followed by “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and then the Minnesota Rouser with gold towels waving all over the stadium was a sight to see.

It has been a longtime coming. From the bowl game that got Glen Mason fired, to the Tim Brewster trainwreck to the ups and downs of the Jerry Kill regime to the Tracy Claeys situation where the team was going to boycott due to treatment or lack thereof from university officials to football players during a sexual assault scandal.

No worries, three years ago the savior arrived. PJ Fleck. Fleck’s recent seven-year deal worth $33.25 million looks like a bargain after the huge upset win over Penn State. His energy and history of being a part of winning programs with no trouble off the field is very appealing. The Gophers have never had a coach as polarizing as Fleck. I love the guy. His voice echoes and booms with conviction, convincing you entirely of whatever the topic may be. He oozes optimism and confidence, something the world lacks now days. He may rub off the wrong way on some, but I don’t understand why. He even claimed himself he isn’t for everybody. “I’m not for everybody, when you’re a leader, you know you’re not going to be for everybody. You have to be OK with not being for everybody when you’re a leader. And if you are for everybody, you’re not a leader.”

A lot of that perspective is carried over from Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra. Row the Boat has nothing do with his former team the Western Michigan Broncos nor the Gophers. “It’s a never-give-up mantra,” says Fleck. “that has to do strictly with life or adversity or handling success, never giving up, and it means a few things.” Fleck says Row the Boat has three parts. An oar, the boat, and a compass. “The oar is the energy you bring to your life, your family, your team, your spiritual life, it’s the energy.” The second part is the boat itself. “The boat is the sacrifice,” says Fleck. Fleck asks his players what they are willing to give up for something you’ve never had. The bigger the boat, the sturdier it gets. Lastly, the compass. “The compass is most important for our young people. It’s who you surround yourself with. Your compass is the direction of where your boat is traveling, but you’re traveling in the direction of people you’re surrounded by, and you’ve got to be okay with your circle getting smaller as your life goes on by the decisions you make.”

Fleck and his wife Heather live through Row the Boat as a version of their son’s life. Their son, Colt, passed away in PJ’s arms due to a heart condition in Feb. of 2011.

His voice and perspective are so polarizing, you can try and mimic his greatness. The way he sees things in such a positive light is truly awesome. This past week Fleck was all over Twin Cities media platforms on podcats and radio stations. One that stuck out to me was one of the Gophers’ many team mottos. “Don’t be afraid to fail.”

He spoke about not being afraid to succeed. “Don’t be afraid of success” to him, is all about how he and the program defines success. Fleck says defining success is the peace of mind you get from knowing you can to be the best you can be as long as you can change your best.

Sure, the Gophers haven’t won a championship in over 50 years. Fleck says eventually there will be a team, at the University of Minnesota that snaps that streak. He preaches to his team why can’t that be us? You do that and you set your name(s) in stone in Minnesota football history. “There’s a lot of people out there that are really scared of success because they’re scared of failing.”

Fleck then pounded home an all-time favorite quote of mine, “you can’t have success without adversity and a lot of failing.” The only thing you can do, Fleck says, is quit. “And if you quit, you'll never become legendary, you’ll never succeed, but if you continue to fail and grow, you can have a life of success somehow, someway.”

PJ Fleck was deemed “too positive”, a “car salesman that coaches a football team”, those takes are still horrible and way off base. He started winning and everyone wants what he has. It’s the power of positive leadership, it’s not a nice way to lead, it’s the way to lead.

I will close it out with this. Fleck even pointed this out in his press conference following the game. The final drive that the Gophers intercepted in the endzone to close out the game. I totally felt that Minnesota sports paranoia, here we go again. Fleck says we as fans have to let go of that. “50 years ago, 40 years ago, 30 years ago, 20 years, and 10 years ago, we got to change that at some point.” This team has proven that we don’t have to keep saying things like that. The Minnesota Golden Gophers PJ Fleck culture is here to stay. Get used to it and Row the Boat!