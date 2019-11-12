River Valley Wildcat tennis players were awarded Letters by Coach Shane Laffen at their end of year awards banquet.

River Valley Wildcat tennis players were awarded Letters by Coach Shane Laffen at their end of year awards banquet, pictured from left: Springfield students — Erica Wells, Keira Lafferty and Sydne Wahl; SEHS Letter winners — Kaydince Thoms, Jasmyne Windschitl, Deniz Demirturk, Megan Stevens, Brooklyn Moldan, Taylor Berkner with junior high participation certificate, and Alexis Garza. Brooklyn Moldan, a sophomore at Sleepy Eye High School, received the Big South All-Conference Award at the Wildcats’ award banquet recently. Moldan will return for her junior season next year as one of the prominent leaders on the team.