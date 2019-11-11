RIVERVIEW HEALTH FREE TAI CHI HEALTH CLASSES WILL BE HELD FROM 4-5 P.M. EVERY MONDAY IN THE EDUCATION ROOM AT THE HOME CARE BUILDING AT 721 SOUTH MINNESOTA STREET. THE CLASSES WILL BE LED BY PHYSICAL THERAPIST CHRISTINE LOFF AND WILL HELP IMPROVE FITNESS, MUSCLE STRENGTH, FLEXIBILITY AND IMMUNITY. IT WILL ALSO HELP DECREASE PAIN, IMPROVE BALANCE AND OVERALL QUALITY OF LIFE.



CROOKSTON EAGLES AUXILIARY HOMEMADE PIE SALE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF APPLE, PECAN OR PUMPKIN WILL BE TAKING ORDERS FROM NOVEMBER 7-22. PIES ARE $11 AND CAN BE ORDERED BY CALLING WANDA AT 280-2796. PICK UP TIMES WILL BE NOV. 24 FROM 4-5 P.M. AND NOV. 25 FROM 10A-2P, 5-7P AT THE EAGLES.



United Way of Crookston Dine Out Week will be held November 10-16 at participating restaurants like El Gordito Market, Crookston Eagles, Crookston Inn, RBJ’s Restaurant, Happy Joe’s, McDonalds, IC Muggs, China Moon, DaRoos, Taco John’s, Irishman’s Shanty, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. For every meal at these restaurants, they’ll donate a portion of the week’s sales to the United Way of Crookston.





Monday, November 11



Garbage Collection for Monday, November 11 (Veteran’s Day) will be collected on Tuesday, November 12. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.



City Hall will be closed on Monday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.



Fisher American Legion Auxiliary Annual Fall Luncheon & Bake Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the club room. Everyone is welcome.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Highland Elementary School Veteran’s Day Program will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the gym.



Veteran’s Day Dinner for Veterans and their Spouses and Veteran Widows will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social and supper at 6 p.m. with a program to follow at the VFW Post 1902 in the dining room upstairs. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 20 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 14 and Auxiliary.



Community Education: Just Toddling will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School for kids ages 12-24 months and their parents. Enjoy activities and a discussion. Call 281-5078 to register.



Our Savior’s Lutheran School Parent Presentation on Human Trafficking given by Support Within Reach will be held at 6:30 p.m. Free childcare will be provided for all attendees and everyone is welcome.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. and a Smear tournament at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. and Dart League at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6p.m. and the kitchen will serve from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Tuesday, Nov 12



18th Annual UMC Job and Internship Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. Part-time, full-time positions and internship opportunities. To attend, register at www.goldpass.umn.edu, create a free account, click on Fairs and search for UMC Job and Internship Fair. Tables are $150. Register for a table by October 30. For more info, call 281-8369 or email mchristo@umn.edu.



The Path to Auschwitz Presentation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library with former teacher Connie Hannesson presenting. The event is free and all ages welcome.



Crookston Chapter No. 137 Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge. A meal will be served at 6:15 p.m. before the meeting. All members are invited to attend.



City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Wednesday, Nov 13



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. Rotary District Governor Rick Bricker will be visiting the club and there will be free lunch for members.



WOW: What’s On Wednesday for ages 7-12 will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. There will be a Breakout Puzzle session where you’ll need to figure out clues to unlock the box.



Crookston Classic Cruisers will have a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. and the members and guests meeting at 7 p.m. at Christian Brothers Ford. There will be pizza and beverages, and the election of officers.





Thursday, Nov 14



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Preventing Falls Workshop will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library with Choice Therapy’s Molly Hanson presenting.





Friday, November 15



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.







Saturday, November 16



Golden Link Senior Center On Nov. 16 they’ll have the annual Golden Link Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Nov. 20 they’ll have their Thanksgiving Celebration Meal at 5:30 p.m. On Nov. 21 they’ll have the Defensive Driving Class from 1-5 p.m. On Nov. 26 they’ll have a Medicare Update by Longtin Agency at 10 a.m. They will be CLOSED Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. On December 2, 19 and 16, they’ll have Toys for Tots Christmas wrapping at 1 p.m. On Dec. 4 they’ll have their Annual Christmas Party and Bingo. On Dec. 5 they’ll have the Experienced American Banquet at the Eagles Hall. They will be CLOSED Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.



Childcare Certification Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington School in the cafeteria for ages 11-13 who want to be a certified babysitter. Class fee is $17 which includes the book, handout and a pizza lunch. Call 281-5078 to register.



Rockin’ Chamber Fest will be held at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are available at the Chamber office.





Sunday, November 17



Our Savior’s Lutheran School Fall Festival Meal will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Crookston. There will be a freewill offering and everyone is welcome.



Trinity Lutheran Church Annual Fall Bazaar and Meatball Dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity in Crookston. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for kids ages 5-10 and kids under 4 are free. Bake Sale opens at 3:30 p.m.





Monday, November 18



Crookston Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall, and again on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The drive is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary and Trails to Treatment. For an appointment, call Pam at 281-5546. Sponsor code: Crookston.



Crookston Wrestling Club FREE 4-Day Introduction Clinic will be held Nov. 18, 20, 25 and 26 at Crookston High School in the wrestling room for kids in preschool through grade 6. Session 1 is for pre-k thru 2nd grade from 6-7 p.m. and Session 2 is for grades 3-6 from 7-8 p.m. Wrestling season starts December 2 and costs $95.



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will meet for a meal at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. New members are welcome.



Books and Brews Club for Adults will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. They’ll discuss “The Things They’ve Carried” by Tim O’Brien. Appetizers will be provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library.





Tuesday, November 19



Otter Tail Power Company Holiday Light Exchange will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Crookston Fire Station. Donate non-perishable food items or cash for up to five (5) strings of LED holiday lights.



STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for kids ages 7-12 at the Crookston Library. Develop and hone your science skills.



Mental Health in the Workforce: Helping Employees Be Their Best At Work Presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Thief River Falls. Presenter will be Tim Denney, trainer and consultant. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 218-683-8074 or email jwaldkovar@nwpic.net.





Wednesday, Nov 20



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Nov. 20 (date change) and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, Nov 21



AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 6 p.m. at UMC.



Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series “An Evening of Piano” with Jason Farnahm will begin at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only. For a free ride to the artist series, call T.H.E. Bus at 281-0700.





Friday, Nov 22



CHS Girls Hockey will face Orono at 5:30 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Mounds View at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 23



CHS Music Trip Fall Fundraiser Frozen Food Pick-Up and Delivery Day



“Homemade for the Holidays” Bake Sale and Soup, Sandwich, Pie Luncheon will beheld from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The public is welcome and take-outs will be available.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Delano at 2 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Waldorf Iowa at 3 p.m. at UMC.



Blue Line Club Annual Fun Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Crookston Eagles. Cost is $20 per person which includes dinner (taco bar), silent auction, raffles, and dance with band Fireline.





Sunday, November 24



Care and Share Annual Benefit will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Cost is $25 and includes appetizers, a performance by the Crookston Area Men’s and Women’s choirs, and desserts. All proceeds go to the Care and Share.





Monday, November 25



ECFE Grandparents Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School for kids ages 0-Kindergarten and their grandparents or special adult friends.



CHS Junior High Band, Orchestra and Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, November 26



Spinecrackers Book Club for Adults will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll discuss “The Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. All are welcome to join the fun.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, November 29



CHS Boys Hockey will face Sartell at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 30



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 2 p.m. at UMC.



CHS Boys Hockey will play Little Falls at 3 p.m. at the CSC.





Monday, December 2



Frozen 2 Party at the Library will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll have a story, music, games, and a craft to celebrate the release of Frozen 2. This event is for kids ages 8 and under, and costumes are welcome.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Pelican Rapids at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, December 3



CHS Boys Basketball will face Bagley at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Warroad at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 5



Highland Elementary Holiday Concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Highland.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Sunday, December 8



CHS Classic Noel Music Concert will be held with a dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.





Tuesday, December 10



CHS Boys Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 12



CHS Wrestling will face Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Detroit Lakes at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 13



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 7:30 p.m. at UMC.





Saturday, December 14



CHS Wrestling Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Hawley, Hillsboro, Lake Park Audubon, Mahnomen/Waubun, New York Mills, Park Rapids Area, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, United North Central, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, and West Central Area.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 3:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.





Monday, December 16



CHS Wrestling Scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, Bemidji, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Hillsboro, Moorhead, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, and Thief River Falls.





Tuesday, December 17



CHS GIrls Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS GIrls Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 19



CHS Boys Hockey will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, December 21



CHS GIrls Hockey will face International Falls at 2 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 27



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 5 p.m. vs. Jamestown at the CSC.





Saturday, December 28



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 2 p.m. vs. Grand Forks at the CSC.





Thursday, January 2



CHS GIrls Hockey will face Devils Lake at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.