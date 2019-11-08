Director Sandy Brinkman is excited about this month’s production of “Elf The Musical” at Sleepy Eye High School.

“We are so excited to bring this show to our stage,” said Brinkman. “With the film being such a great hit, we want audiences to leave with that same Christmas spirit the movie brings.

“We have such a dynamic and talented cast and crew — this show is a true team effort. They are bringing this fun story to life.”

A title known the world over, “Elf The Musical” is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “Elf” and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Brinkman said the musical follows the story of the well-loved movie, with the addition of song and dance numbers.

Brinkman said “Elf The Musical” is the hilarious tale of Buddy, who as a young orphan, mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts and was transported to the North Pole.

Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the “naughty list” and his stepbrother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

In the lead role of Buddy, Isaac Huiras said he loves playing him. “Buddy is kind of crazy, funny, and innocent,” Huiras said. “So, he’s fun to play.”

Lexanna Lazatin is playing the role of Jovie, Buddy’s love interest in the show. “Jovie and Buddy meet at Santa Land in Macy’s, where she works. Jovie is sassy and likes Buddy, even though they clash sometimes,” said Lazatin. “I’m having fun playing her and working with Isaac.”

Buddy’s real dad, Walter Hobbs, is played by Matthew Sellner, who is enjoying the role. “It’s fun to be more of a downer and order people around,” said Sellner.

Stephanie Fernandez plays Deb, an employee in Walter’s office. “She is an outgoing, fun character,” said Fernandez. “She is the only one in the office to be friends with Buddy.”

Brinkman said the production is coming together very well, despite a later start than usual.

“This show’s licensing rights were released just this July,” Brinkman explained. “It has been sort of a scramble to put it together, since typically I take four to six months to prep a show before we even have auditions. Thankfully, we have an awesome production team that has worked overtime to get the show ready — both in front and behind the curtain.”

Brinkman is happy to have Brynja Mielke as Student Director once again, as she takes care of many organizational details and runs the show back stage. “It’s fun, but sometimes I have to be tough with the kids,” said Mielke, who also plays several small roles in the musical: “Anything where I don’t have to sing in front of everyone,” she said.

Sleepy Eye High School is presenting “Elf The Musical” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are currectly available each school day from 3 to 4 p.m. at the concession stand across from the high school gym. Tickets will also be available at the door, starting one hour prior to each performance. There is no reserved seating for this production.

The cast members who met with this reporter, closed the interview with some words to the wise (and maybe a foreshadowing of the play?) as they said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud throughout the year!”