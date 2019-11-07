Just over 20 minutes after the gun cracked the sky on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Wabasso senior Chloe Haven crossed the finish line at the Class A state Cross Country meet.

Haven’s 100th place finish in a time of 20:39 also marked the completion of a decorated career as well as the conclusion of the Wabasso Rabbit cross country season.

Haven’s effort also marked the first time a Wabasso cross country runner competed in the state meet.

Haven ran a very consistent race as she was 103rd at the 1,600 meter mark running the first third of the race in 6:13.

Haven was at the 3,200 meter mark in 13:05 before wrapping up the race in 20:39.6.

The senior was the 14th finisher among runners from Section 3A teams.

Haven was the 20th fastest senior showing the youth of the field, as more than half of the placers in front of Haven are in seventh, eighth or ninth grade.