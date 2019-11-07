This upcoming Monday, Nov. 11 is marked on the calendars as Veteran’s Day. This takes place every year as “a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” according to the Veterans Affairs (VA) website.

We are surrounded by veterans from all eras. With 22 million living veterans in the United States, we have men and women that have served dating back to World War II and Vietnam. We also have veterans from the more recent times from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On Veteran’s Day, we sit and reflect. We reflect and pause and swim deep into our hearts to remember and honor the fallen and living who have served this great nation.

There are several different ways a citizen can share their gratitude towards those for what they have done for our country. An endless list of appreciation, respect, and recognition for their acts of courage and selflessness that allow us to continue to live in this great country. The time has long arrived for all of us to accept the challenge of recognizing our Veterans on not just Veterans Day, but everyday.

Former President Barack Obama once said, "It's about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It's about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they've earned when they come home. It's about serving all of you as well as you've served the United States of America."

Veterans Day is a way to say thank you to all those who have served. “America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” “There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country.” “I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” Thank a veteran.