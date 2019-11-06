The annual Teddy Bear Clinic was held October 28 at RiverView Health and over 70 children and parents attended. The event is a collaboration with Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Family Education, RiverView Health, and Tri Valley Head Start for families with children ages birth to five.

Guests took a tour of the hospital and RiverView staff showed off their sensory spaces and allowed kids to explore them. They gave the kids’ teddy bears an identification bracelet, checked its ears, and took an x-ray. Kids were also able to explore a hospital room and lay in a bed that goes up and down.