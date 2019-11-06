Clare Fischer represented the SMSENUC Knights Cross Country team at the Class A State Cross Country meet on Nov. 2.

Clare Fischer represented the SMSENUC Knights Cross Country team at the Class A State Cross Country meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Northfield. Fischer, a sophomore at New Ulm Cathedral High School, finished 40th out of 175 runners, with a time of 19:55. Fischer was also named to Academic All State, said Coach Lisa Hagen.

“It was a cold afternoon, with a fast, yet challenging course, at St. Olaf in Northfield,” said Hagen on Saturday. “Clare had a strong race and pushed hard, it was an excellent race. She has come a long way this year and I'm very proud of her. She has been a blessing to coach, and several of her teammates were there to cheer and support her today. Clare has made the whole team proud!”