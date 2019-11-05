"This is awesome," Superintendent Jeremy Olson says at St. Paul's Lutheran Church after ballot count.

Crookston School District voters in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 approved two ballot questions by a wide margin, and also elected Mike Theis to the school board by a comfortable margin over the other candidate, Jim McBride. Theis will finish the term of Kari Miller, who resigned earlier this year when her family moved to Grand Forks.

The results are unofficial until they are canvassed and certified by the school board at a Nov. 12 meeting.

The first ballot question asked district voters to extend an operating levy, due to expire in 2022, for another decade. "Yes" votes totaled 1,085, while "no" votes totaled 335. The referendum brings in around $1 million in education revenue to the district each year.

The second question asked district voters to approve the construction of a bus garage/transportation facility for just under $3 million on Highland School property, on the northern edge of the parcel. Building bonds will be issued to build the facility. "Yes" votes totaled 998, while "no" votes totaled 423. The new facility will replace the 80-plus-years-old bus garage located near downtown and where Crookston Central High School once stood. The building has leaks and poor ventilation and is too small to accommodate the size and dimensions of today's newest school buses.

Giving two thumbs up as he walked across the fellowship hall at the church, Olson, when asked for his reaction, said he wanted to thank the community and district for showing their support and faith in the school district and the public schools. "My message is, thank you community...thank you," Olson said. "This is awesome." Olson added that he thought the margins on both questions would be closer.

The results to the bus garage question are a far cry from a special election in the spring of 2017, when school district voters soundly rejected a more expensive bus garage/transportation facility, along with other facilities-related ballot questions seeking a football field and track complex on Crookston High School property, as well as a second gymnasium.

In the months and especially in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 special election, Olson led an information and education blitz on the logic behind both questions and the specifics for both. Large public forums were held, and Olson in recent weeks also hosted several small informational gatherings at local restaurants over lunch and dinner. Although attendance was paltry at most of the events, Olson said all along he didn't want anyone to vote no on either question because they didn't have enough information. He also wrote numerous articles for the local media explaining the reasons for the two ballot questions.

As for the school board race, Theis garnered 890 votes, to 438 votes for McBride.