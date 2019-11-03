First graders at Sleepy Eye Public School visited Center Creek Orchard in Fairmont on Oct. 8.

First graders at Sleepy Eye Public School visited Center Creek Orchard in Fairmont on Oct. 8. It turned out to be a beautiful day for everyone to explore and enjoy the experience.

The orchard owners taught everyone about the life cycle of an apple, how the apple tree changes and grows, and how they harvest the apples. Students had the opportunity to try homemade applesauce, and each student was able to bring home a pumpkin and an apple.

Students also got to explore the orchard by playing on the jump pad, cruising down an 80 foot slide, taking a hayride to get pumpkins, zipping down the zip lines, going for barrel rides, and much more.