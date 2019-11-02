Last week, St. James and Watonwan County law enforcement were tipped of comments made by a St. James student on social media.

"On Wednesday October 23, 2019 at approximately 10:28 PM the St. James Police Department received information that there were posts on Facebook and Instant Messaging that someone had stated that they were going to shoot up the school tomorrow and kill themselves," said the St. James Police Department in a press release Thursday morning.

"The Watonwan County Attorney’s office takes this incident very seriously. Any type of violent threat is very concerning, especially threats against a school," said County Attorney Stephen Lindee via email. "This office, in conjunction with law enforcement, is working hard to hold the offender accountable and get to the bottom of what prompted the threats."

The 14-year old male student is currently being held at Watonwan County Courthouse.