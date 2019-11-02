More bits and pieces of Sleepy Eye sports history!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The Knights football team defeated Garrigan 21-8 in the regular season finale. Garrigan was located out of Alogona, Iowa.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•The Knights football team qualified for the State Playoffs with a 16-10 victory over Wabasso.The Knights held a pep-fest at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

•Sleepy Eye schools held an alumni exhibition basketball game as Don Boelter and Marv Berg coached the class of 1973 against the classes of 1976. The Varsity Club sponsored the event and gave half of the proceeds to the Sleepy Eye Athletic Club.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•The Indians football team fell to Minneota in Section 4C football playoffs. The win gave Minneota their 46th straight win.

•Lori Deibele was awarded Bowler of the Week. Deibele was the defending Bowler of the Year winner for her efforts in the 1988 season. Deibele bowled a high score of 169 and laid a high series of 597.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•The Knights volleyball team got a win over in-town rival Sleepy Eye Public 3-0 as they advanced in Sub-Section play. Nicole Steffl had 14 kills and eight blocks in the contest.

•Sophomore Chad Armbruster was informed one day before the playoff game that he would replace Andy Konz as startering QB as Konz suffered from mononucleosis. Armbruster was 16-of-28 with 208 yards and a touchdown pass.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Scott Salfer was awarded the St. Mary’s football team offensive MVP.