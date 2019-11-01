ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019 AT 4:30 P.M. THEY CAN BE REQUESTED IN PERSON FROM MARILYN WAHOUSKE AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE AT CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL. THE DISTRICT OFFICE IS LOCATED AT DOOR #10 ON THE EAST SIDE OF CHS OR YOU CAN REACH MARILYN BY PHONE AT 281-5313 EXT. 3.





Friday, November 1



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Saturday, November 2



Wesley United Methodist Church Goodwill Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church on Eickhof Blvd. There will be large and small items from members an an estate. Buck a bag at 11 a.m.





Sunday, November 3



Hoops on Halloween will begin at 8 a.m. at the Crookston Sports Center for kids in grades 3-9. Register by oct. 27 at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/crookstonmn/



UMC Soccer will face MSUMoorhead at 1 p.m. at UMC.





Monday, November 4



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Roots of the Red River Valley Gallery will be held Nov. 4-9 at UMC in Bede Ballroom with a Thursday Commons in Kiehle Auditorium at 12:15 p.m.



Villa Auxiliary will meet at 3:15 p.m. in the Villa library. New members are welcome.



Tips & Tricks: Beginner Hunting & Fishing will be held from 4-6:45 p.m. at Valley Tech Park. This is a free event geared toward women ages 18 to 44 although men are welcome. No firearms will be used during this session. Seating is limited, so register at www.umcr3outdoors.com/event-details/tips-tricks-beginner-hunting-fishing-2.



CHS Construction Trades Open House will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the project house at 1603 Hoven Lane. The CHS project trailer will be parked outside. See how far they’ve come since the start of school.



Special City Council Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.



Crookston Library Superhero Party will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the library. Superheroes under 10 years old are invited to crawl their way through the laser maze, make a superhero craft and other super activities. Superhero costumes are encouraged.



CHS Band and Orchestra Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. and a Smear tournament at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, they’ll have an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. and Dart League at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will serve food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have their Fall Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will serve food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner of either chicken cordon bleu or shrimp from 6-7 p.m.





Tuesday, November 5



Election Day: Get out there and vote



CHEDA Special Board Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Golden Link Senior Center On Nov. 5 and 26 they’ll have a Medicare Update by Longtin Agency at 10 a.m. On Nov. 7 and 8 they’ll have a trip to see “Mamma Mia” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Cost is $350 and call 281-3072 to sign up. On Nov. 16 they’ll have the annual Golden Link Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Nov. 20 they’ll have their Thanksgiving Celebration Meal at 5:30 p.m. On Nov. 21 they’ll have the Defensive Driving Class from 1-5 p.m. They will be CLOSED Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. On December 2, 19 and 16, they’ll have Toys for Tots Christmas wrapping at 1 p.m. On Dec. 4 they’ll have their Annual Christmas Party and Bingo. On Dec. 5 they’ll have the Experienced American Banquet at the Eagles Hall. They will be CLOSED Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.



UMC Soccer will face Minot State University at 1 p.m. at UMC.



Exploring the Culture of Pakistan will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. A presentation will be given, attendees will sample food native to Pakistan and there will be door prizes.





Wednesday, Nov 6



CHS Choir Solo Contest will be held at 12 p.m. at CHS.





Thursday, November 7



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Free Veteran’s Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. in the SUMMIT main dining room for all local veterans and their guest. RSVPs are not necessary, but are appreciated by calling 281-0761.



Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Veterans Program will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation will highlight opportunities to learn, help and support military families with a Missing Man Table activity which honors military children. All are welcome.



Title 1 Parent Meeting will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. as an open house format in the Title 1 room at Highland School. This will be an informal meeting to discuss what is Title 1, program overview, review the parent handbook and district assessments and meet the Title 1 team. Light refreshments will be served. Please contact Sara Geist at 281-5600 or sarageist@isd593.org with questions or if transportation is needed.





Friday, November 8



UMC Soccer will face Bemidji State University at 2 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Volleyball will face Upper Iowa University at 6 p.m. at UMC.





Saturday, November 9



Crookston Eagles Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles. To get a vendor spot, call 281-3881.



Harold Opgrand’s 90th Birthday Party will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center.



UMC Volleyball will face Winona State University at 3 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Football will face Northern State University at 7 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.





Monday, November 11



Highland Elementary School Veteran’s Day Program will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the gym.



Community Education: Just Toddling will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School for kids ages 12-24 months and their parents. Enjoy activities and a discussion. Call 281-5078 to register.



Our Savior’s Lutheran School Parent Presentation on Human Trafficking given by Support Within Reach will be held at 6:30 p.m. Free childcare will be provided for all attendees and everyone is welcome.





Tuesday, Nov 12



18th Annual UMC Job and Internship Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. Part-time, full-time positions and internship opportunities. To attend, register at www.goldpass.umn.edu, create a free account, click on Fairs and search for UMC Job and Internship Fair. Tables are $150. Register for a table by October 30. For more info, call 281-8369 or email mchristo@umn.edu.



The Path to Auschwitz Presentation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library with former teacher Connie Hannesson presenting. The event is free and all ages welcome.





Wednesday, Nov 13



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. Rotary District Governor Rick Bricker will be visiting the club and there will be free lunch for members.



WOW: What’s On Wednesday for ages 7-12 will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. There will be a Breakout Puzzle session where you’ll need to figure out clues to unlock the box.





Thursday, Nov 14



Preventing Falls Workshop will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library with Choice Therapy’s Molly Hanson presenting.





Saturday, November 16



Childcare Certification Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington School in the cafeteria for ages 11-13 who want to be a certified babysitter. Class fee is $17 which includes the book, handout and a pizza lunch. Call 281-5078 to register.



Rockin’ Chamber Fest will be held at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are available at the Chamber office.





Sunday, November 17



Our Savior’s Lutheran School Fall Festival Meal will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Crookston. There will be a freewill offering and everyone is welcome.





Monday, November 18



Crookston Wrestling Club FREE 4-Day Introduction Clinic will be held Nov. 18, 20, 25 and 26 at Crookston High School in the wrestling room for kids in preschool through grade 6. Session 1 is for pre-k thru 2nd grade from 6-7 p.m. and Session 2 is for grades 3-6 from 7-8 p.m. Wrestling season starts December 2 and costs $95.



Books and Brews Club for Adults will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. They’ll discuss “The Things They’ve Carried” by Tim O’Brien. Appetizers will be provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library.





Tuesday, November 19



STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for kids ages 7-12 at the Crookston Library. Develop and hone your science skills.





Thursday, Nov 21



AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 6 p.m. at UMC.



Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series “An Evening of Piano” with Jason Farnahm will begin at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only.





Friday, Nov 22



CHS Girls Hockey will face Orono at 5:30 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Mounds View at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 23



CHS Music Trip Fall Fundraiser Frozen Food Pick-Up and Delivery Day



CHS Girls Hockey will face Delano at 2 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Waldorf Iowa at 3 p.m. at UMC.



Blue Line Club Annual Fun Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Crookston Eagles. Cost is $20 per person which includes dinner (taco bar), silent auction, raffles, and dance with band Fireline.





Monday, November 25



ECFE Grandparents Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School for kids ages 0-Kindergarten and their grandparents or special adult friends.



CHS Junior High Band, Orchestra and Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, November 26



Spinecrackers Book Club for Adults will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll discuss “The Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. All are welcome to join the fun.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Wednesday, Nov 27



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Nov. 27 and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Friday, November 29



CHS Boys Hockey will face Sartell at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 30



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 2 p.m. at UMC.



CHS Boys Hockey will play Little Falls at 3 p.m. at the CSC.





Monday, December 2



CHS Boys Basketball will face Pelican Rapids at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, December 3



CHS Boys Basketball will face Bagley at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Warroad at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 5



Highland Elementary Holiday Concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Highland.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Sunday, December 8



CHS Classic Noel Music Concert will be held with a dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.





Tuesday, December 10



CHS Boys Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 12



CHS Wrestling will face Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Detroit Lakes at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 13



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 7:30 p.m. at UMC.





Saturday, December 14



CHS Wrestling Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Hawley, Hillsboro, Lake Park Audubon, Mahnomen/Waubun, New York Mills, Park Rapids Area, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, United North Central, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, and West Central Area.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 3:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.





Monday, December 16



CHS Wrestling Scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, Bemidji, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Hillsboro, Moorhead, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, and Thief River Falls.





Tuesday, December 17



CHS GIrls Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS GIrls Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 19



CHS Boys Hockey will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, December 21



CHS GIrls Hockey will face International Falls at 2 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 27



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 5 p.m. vs. Jamestown at the CSC.





Saturday, December 28



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 2 p.m. vs. Grand Forks at the CSC.





Thursday, January 2



CHS GIrls Hockey will face Devils Lake at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.