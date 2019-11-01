Brook Stevensen is living her dream right now with her new business, Powerhouse Nutrition, in Sleepy Eye.

Brook Stevensen is living her dream right now with her new business, Powerhouse Nutrition, an Herbalife club which just opened at 135 Main Street West in Sleepy Eye.

Stevensen, a 2015 graduate of New Ulm High School, is an Herbalife independent distributor and health coach. She said she started college intending to become a nurse, but ended up finding a greater interest in nutrition.

“I took every class in nutrition that I could,” Stevensen said. “I also got involved with Herbalife at Crush 80/20 in New Ulm, eventually working with owner, Cathay Rosenau. My goal became opening my own Herbalife club.”

When asked to explain what Powerhouse Nutrition is, Stevensen said, “I always say it is like a funky coffee shop with healthy fast food.”

The normal routine is for customers to order a basic combo of an aloe shot (for digestion), tea for energy, and a meal replacement shake. The flavors seem endless and options change. Stevensen said she’ll also have some healthy snack items, such as protein bars.

Stevensen invites everyone to her Grand Opening event on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Powerhouse Nutrition’s regular hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Stevensen said she will be open some Saturdays, too.