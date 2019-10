Have your Food Shelf donations ready by 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.

Members of Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary's Minnesota Honor Societies will once again be “trick or treating” for the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Students will visit houses with their lights on looking for donations. Those who are not home, but would like to donate, are asked to leave a marked bag outside by 5:30 p.m. The students will do their best to collect it as they go by in the neighborhood.