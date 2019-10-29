Service would utilize 96-gallon carts with wheels and lids picked up at curbsides.

Countrywide Sanitation in East Grand Forks was the only garbage/recycling/yard waste collection firm to respond to the City of Crookston’s request for proposals for residential collection services that it recently disseminated, and the owner of the company said they put a lot of time into their RFP response and they think it’s “very competitive.”



Crookston residents currently pay $5 on their water/utility bill for garbage and recycling collection, a fee that would go away if the City outsources collection services. But Crookston residents also must purchase City bags if they want their garbage picked up at their curbside. With the Polk County Transfer Station conveniently located in Crookston, many residents, who are still charged the monthly $5 fee whether or not they use City garbage and recycling collection, balk at having to buy City bags and instead haul their own garbage to the transfer station. As a result, the City Public Works crew of two that handles Monday through Friday garbage collection typically completes a route before lunchtime, which frees them up to do other duties in the afternoon.

With one of the employees retiring and the City currently running a trash and recycling collection deficit of $55,000, City Administrator Shannon Stassen said that, after years of casually tossing around the idea, it’s an opportune time for the City to explore privatizing garbage and recycling collection and, if the move is made, avoid costly investments in the City’s current system. (The other Public Works employee who handles sanitation duties would be offered a reclassified full-time position, something that has raised the eyebrow of AFSCME union representatives.)



Countrywide proposal

Countrywide Sanitation owner Rachel Gornowicz detailed her company’s proposal:



• Residential trash customers would pay $10.90 a month for weekly garbage collection and $3.95 a month for recycling collection every two weeks. Each house would get two 96-gallon wheeled carts with lids, one for garbage (brown lid) and one for recycling (green lid) that they’d wheel to their curbside on their collection day. The carts would be dumped in a Countrywide truck with a robotic arm. (People living alone, the elderly, handicapped or others needing special accommodation would have the option of using smaller carts, and in special circumstances, Gornowicz said, Countrywide personnel would walk up to the house to get the carts.)



• There would be an added monthly administrative fee of $2 for optional services customers might want, including seasonal (likely April to November) yard waste collection utilizing a third wheeled cart, and participation in one annual clean-up, a reduction from the two clean-up weeks offered by the City in the spring and fall.



There are 3,147 households in Crookston. Gornowicz said her company based its proposal on 2,000 homes in Crookston using Countrywide for residential collection. With the transfer station located in town, some city council members told her they thought that estimate was high.



To that, Stassen noted that in the research he’s done on the subject and feedback he’s heard, if wheeled carts are offered, “People tend to use them.”



Ward 1 Council Member Jake Fee added that he was pleasantly surprised by the rates included in Countrywide’s proposal.



“This is a really competitive bid; we put a lot of thought into this,” Gornowicz said.



The council has yet to take action on the proposal, which would give Countrywide Sanitation exclusive rights to residential collection in Crookston – no threat of competition. Council members want to see what the public thinks of Countrywide’s proposal before taking any further action.