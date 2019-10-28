The Redwood Valley boys cross country team is headed back to the state tournament following a thrilling second-place finish Oct. 24 at the Section 3A meet in Madison.

In what amounted to a tight battle for second place, the Cardinals edged rival Pipestone Area 92-93 to capture the runner-up finish and once again earn a spot at state.

Favored LQPV captured the 24-team race with 30 team points.

The Cardinals got a solid effort from its top two tandem of Jayson Peyerl (17:14) and Mason Clark (17:16) who finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Camden Cilek (18:10) came through in the clutch, setting a personal best by six seconds to finish 19th, Tate Goodthunder (18:26) was 29th and Luke Hammerschmidt (18:36) also set a personal best to finish in 36th.

Leo Steffl (19:00) was 45th and Beau Allen (19:14) finished 55th.

The Cards will have a week to prepare for the Class A state meet which will take place Nov. 2 in Northfield.

Section 3A Boys Team Results - LQPV 30, Redwood Valley 92, Pipestone Area 93, Mt. Lake 155, Canby 169, Luverne 175, JCC 190, Montevideo 209, Windom 240, MCC 303, Ortonville 310, HL-Okabena 328, BOLD 334, Springfield/CM 373, SWMC 447, CMC 456, TMB 482, Lakeview 490, Wabasso 506, five inc.

…

The Redwood Valley girls also capped off a nice season with a fourth-place team finish. The Cardinals tied with Canby for third with 96 points but would lose the tiebreaker. MCC (56) edged Luverne (59) for the overall team title.

Eighth-grader Maddie LeSage (19:48) is headed back to state following a fourth-place overall finish.

Senior Jasmine Barnes (20:38) also advanced, finishing 14th overall to claim the last spot over teammate Catherine Buffie (20:41) who placed 15th.

Eighth-grader Olivia Stoterau capped off a nice first year on varsity by finishing 23rd overall with a personal best time of 21:08. Grace Caraway (22:20) finished 42nd, Payton Schueller (23:22) was 62nd and Michelle Smith (23:53) finished 76th out of 117 total runners.

Section 3A Girls Team Results - MCC 56, Luverne 59, Canby 96, Redwood Valley 96, Pipestone Area 187, SWMC 191, Springfield/CM 191, LQPV 201, Windom 224, Mt. Lake 295, Adrian 328, Montevideo 337, BOLD 342, Wabasso 364, YME 370, TMB 412, seven inc.