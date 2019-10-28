On Oct. 23 at 9:47 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department was called to the report of a theft in Section 17 of Brookville Township approximately five miles south of Morgan in Redwood County.

According to the report, sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 an individual(s), took a Kubota fork bucket, Kubota hydraulic roller bucket and a Kubota grapple bucket from a site on CSAH 4.

The theft was reported by Landwehr Construction of Park Rapids.

Loss has been estimated at $11,625.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's department at (507) 637-4036.