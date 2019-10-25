Could what you believe about yourself impact your success or failure?

Could what you believe about yourself impact your success or failure? I believe that your own personal beliefs play a pivotal role in what you want and whether you achieve it or not. I believe that your mindset plays a significant role in your achievement and success.

A mindset refers to whether you believe qualities such as whether something is fixed or changeable. Example, people with a fixed mindset believe qualities are inborn, fixed, and unchangeable. “Rigged” so to speak.

The other mindset can be a growth mindset. This is the opposite of a fixed mindset where people firmly believe that abilities can be developed and strengthened by committing yourself and working hard.

Example, in schools you may see children being challenged. Give them a critically thinking type of question. Some may view the problem as a challenge and a learning experience. Others may feel that their intelligence was being held up to be scrutinized.

Now, the students that would feel as the critical thinking was a challenge and they embraced that challenge into a learning experience, that is a growth mindset. The other students that would not embrace that challenge felt their abilities were not up to par and they felt as if the solution to the problem was out of reach.

Mindsets are important because they play a huge role in how a person deals with life. We have challenges every day. In school, a growth mindset shines a light in students that work hard towards greater achieving themselves and in turn, there are increased efforts as they reel in the feeling of satisfaction. I see so many people shutdown when given a challenge. I enjoy watching a person succeed whether that is in school, at work, sports, whatever it may be. Growth mindsets breed resiliency. They’re more likely to perservere, where as a fixed minset they are likely to give up. Fixed mindsets to me, feel like they look for approval. They look to confirm themselves and their thoughts. Will they succeed? Will they fail? They think of their friends and peers, will they be made fun of? Or will they be accepted and encouraged? Are they look at as a winner? As a loser?

How do these mindsets develop? Are they similar to attitudes, in which you basically get to choose each and every day? Or are they taught?

Having a growth mindset is all about embracing and living up to your potential. Don’t focus on others so much, but focus on what you can do to become better at what you do. Don’t worry about others. If you set your mind to something, the sky is the limit. When you put your efforts into learning and allowing yourself to understand your talents, it really is worth all your time and efforts.

Ways to improve your mindset daily can be taking care of your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Adventure new things in life, try new things, develop new skills. Put time and energy into others, make people feel better about themselves.

Practice gratitude and positivity. Count your blessings as often as you can. No matter how bad of a day or week you are having, somebody else likely has it much more difficult. Don’t think things for granted because of a bad day. Being thankful and showing gratitude develops an optimistic mindset. Practice living positively.

Simplify things in life. Be organized. Don’t give yourself such a large to-do list. Give yourself some downtime.

Spend quality time with your people. Communicate and connect with people you love and people that love you back. Surround yourself with good people. You become who you hang out with.

Lastly, challenge yourself. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. That is how you grow. In sports, life, etc. Whatever it may be. Expand that comfort zone. Embrace all challenges as yes, they come with fear, but they can also be very rewarding.