The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 win over host New Ulm Oct. 21 and will now gear up for what should be a competitive Section 3AA tournament.

The Cardinals (23-5) have earned the number two seed in the north half of the Section 3AA bracket and will host Paynesville Area (6-16) Oct. 24 in quarterfinal action.

The winner advances to play the winner of the Eden Valley/Watkins (17-7) vs. Minnewaska Area (13-10) match-up Oct. 29 at the high seed.

New London/Spicer (25-2) is the number one seed and will host Montevideo (6-21).

Litchfield (18-9) will play Morris Area/CA (13-10) in the four-five match-up.

Marshall (24-5) is the number one seed in the South half and will play Worthington, while JCC (18-10) has earned the number two seed and will host St. James Area.

The Cardinals finished 9-1 against Section 3AA opponents this fall, its only loss coming to Marshall.

NL/Spicer went 5-0 against Section 3AA foes, its only losses coming to Kittson County Central (26-2) by a 2-1 margin and a 3-2 loss to Watertown/Mayer (21-6).

Eden-Valley/Watkins – the Cards potential second round opponent – was 2-2 against the Section with losses to NL/Spicer and Minnewaska Area.

One year ago the Cardinals upset JCC in the second round of Section 3AA play before falling to eventual Class AA state runner-up Marshall (3-1) in the Section 3AA-South title game.

With most of the team returning from a season ago, the Cardinals will look to build on their Section 3AA success beginning tonight against a formidable line-up of opponents.

Redwood Valley has posted 40 wins over the past two seasons with a roster that includes just three seniors (Alexa Steffl, Keelie Van Hee and Leah Irlbeck).

In the regular season finale against New Ulm, Aubree Hicks would finish with 43 set assists, 10 digs and was 20-for-21 serving with an ace.

Leah Irlbeck had a big night with 16 kills, Kate Ahrens added 13 kills, 20 digs and was 12-for-12 serving and Haley Garman added eight kills, seven digs, 2 1/2 ace blocks and was 14-for-15 serving.

Hannah Schjenken added six kills, 18 digs and was 10-for-10 serving with an ace, Alexa Steffl had one kill and Kaitlyn Loftus added seven digs and was 14-for-15 serving. Sydney Mertens had a team-high 21 digs and was 13-for-13 serving.