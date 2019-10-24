Anne Pryor is the creator of Lovitude™ and is a soul painting artist. Lovitude™ means love and gratitude inspired by spirit, the highest energy in the universe.

Pryor has a Master’s degree in human development and holistic health and wellness.

Pryor’s Lovitude™ Soul Paintings have been called “visual blessings.” She was inspired to paint through after death communications (ADC) by her friend.

Pryor creates vivid images to elucidate, awaken and activate souls using ink, her breath and essential oils. Pryor was not an artist before these messages. These “visual blessings” are sought-out globally.

Her unusual technique is created with ink, inspired with her breath (no paint brushes) and essential oils including Frankincense and Myrrh. Each painting is infused with gold and painted on clear plastic and other media. All proceeds from the sale of Lovitude™ products and art are donated to charities.

Anne Pryor is the daughter of Paul and Marvel Pryor of Redwood Falls, and she will be at the Redwood Falls Public Library this Friday (Oct. 25) at 1:30 p.m. to demonstrate her work. She will have some items for sale also.

This event is free and open to the public.