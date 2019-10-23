Sleepy Eye High School students were on the receiving end of a powerful message Tuesday morning, Oct. 22.

Bob Lenz, described as one of America's top school assembly speakers, was at the school to deliver his message on the worth, value, and dignity of every person. His presentation was a mix of serious and funny stories and examples on the effects of bullying, delivered in a style that kept the students attentive and interested in his message.

Lenz even had an “opening act” to get his audience into the mood for listening, watching and enjoying. Joshua Jordan, an illusionist and comedian, warmed up the crowd with jokes and magic tricks — assisted by student volunteer Osiel Carrera, who seemed to enjoy the experience as much as the audience did.

Bob Lenz appeared before the already receptive seventh through 12th grade students who filled the gym bleachers.

Lenz’s message to the students was that they should fight against society’s system for measuring worth—looks, athletic talent, clothes, money, popularity, etc. He had the students chanting a mantra to remind themselves to not let society tell them “what to be, have, or do” to feel good about themselves.

“You have dignity,” Lenz said. “Every person has value, every person matters.”

Lenz asked the students to simply love everybody, no matter of any differences between them. He asked the students to look at his site: DignityPledge.com and take the pledge.

Lenz and Jordan invited students to attend a larger presentation—with free pizza!—on Wednesday night at New Ulm Middle School.

Lenz closed his talk by thanking the students for being fun and respectful, and for showing their dignity.