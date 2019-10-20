The Prairie Arts Chorale, Singers of Southwestern Minnesota, under the direction of Brandon Hurley, invites the public to attend one of its five area concerts this fall.

The theme for the program is “A Time for Dancing.” Whether you tap your toe to familiar tunes of the “Barn Dance” medley, imagine Fred and Ginger dancing “Cheek to Cheek” or sit back and listen to the “Lord of the Dance,” the public is invited to join the chorale in reviewing several styles of dance as portrayed through its collection of vocal selections.

The list of fall performances includes:

• Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia

• Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Marshall

• Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Anne in Wabasso

• Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls

• Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer

For more information concerning these concerts, interested persons may call June Meyerhoff, president, at (320)368-0943, speak to chorale members in their communities or visit the chorale Web site at www.Prairie-ArtsChorale.org.

Tickets will be available in advance at various businesses in the communities where the concerts are held and from chorale members. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. There is no charge for children or students under 18.

These concerts are funded, in part, by a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council through an appropriation from the Minnesota state legislature with money from the state’s general fund.

- Photo courtesy of the Prairie Arts Chorale Web site