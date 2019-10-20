The last program for the season at Harkin Store, known as "Lonseome Ron's Round-Up," is very popular with musicians and people who enjoy music. The gathering of folk, country and bluegrass musicians to bid "happy trails" to the season and the colors on the Minnesota River and the harvesting of the crops is Oct. 20 from 1-4 p.m. The public is invited to come enjoy the season's last program from the porch, or bring a blanket or lawn chair for the afternoon. While the Harkin Store originally closed its door in 1901 with the close of the post office, people can come to learn about the riverboats, railroads, and grasshoppers that is the history of the village of West Newton and the store over the years. The store is all that is left. The Harkin Store will open again next season for the 150th year of the Harkin Store on May 1st which happens to be Alexander Harkin's birthday. He would be 192 years old, come see what is in store for the year. The store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs or call the store when open for directions at (507) 354-8666.