50 years ago

October 1969

• A 208 x 145-foot weather balloon, launched in Mitchell, S.D. to track wind patterns, traveled up to 105,000 feet in the atmosphere only to land in the North Redwood field that farmer Jerome Stancer was plowing at the time. The Federal Aviation Administration took the electronic instruments from the balloon but left Stancer stuck with the balloon itself.

• Redwood Falls farmer Ted Balko, national corn husking champion in 1934, was an honored guest when the 1969 national contest was held near Olivia.

• A study showed the parking meters in downtown Redwood Falls were used about 35 percent of the time during shopping hours and brought in $13,358 in revenue to the city in 1968.

• Interference from trees and wind was causing problems with area residents’ TV signals, but there were not any problems with the TV towers in Morton, reported an engineer responsible for maintaining the towers.

• The Redwood Falls Hospital raised the rate for private rooms for patients up to $30.50 per day.

• Two sets of twins, both with parents from the Fairfax area, were born the same day at the Redwood Falls Hospital.

• The new Redwood Falls telephone books showed that within city limits were 1,557 residential lines and 337 business lines. The first listing in the telephone book was for Alcoholics Anonymous, the last was for the Zwiers family, and the listing for “S” had nearly 100 more telephone numbers than for any other letter.

• With the first dusting of snow, snowmobilers tore up the turf on the high school football and baseball fields and by the public swimming pool.

• Starting Sunday, callers in Redwood Falls and Morton could phone each other without having to pay a long-distance charge.

25 years ago

October 1994

• Mike Ose was named the new chief of the Redwood Falls Police Department.

• Second graders at Reede Gray Elementary School celebrated Cowboy Day by singing cowboy songs and square dancing.

10 years ago

October 2009

• A Gazette story about National Business Women’s Week noted that on Feb. 9, 1865, a schoolmarm named Julia A. Williams paid six dollars for 10 yards of calico cloth to make herself a new dress — the first documented incident involving a working woman in Redwood Falls.

• The Redwood Falls city council approved building a new $6.5 million drinking water treatment plant.