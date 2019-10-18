The Redwood Falls Lions Club and Redwood Falls Rotary Club are hosting a jail and bail fundraiser Oct. 24.

The event, which had been hosted in the past by Redwood County United Way, was taken over by the partnering local groups, with the fundraiser being held at Marthaler Chevrolet Buick in Redwood Falls.

Several members of the community will be taken into custody that Thursday and will then be challenged to raise their bail money in order to get out of jail.

The 2019 jail and bail will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be equally shared by the Rotary and Lions clubs with those funds then used to support programs and organizations in the Redwood area.

The public is encouraged to support the 2019 jail and bail fundraiser.