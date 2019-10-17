The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team continued its strong push towards the postseason with a solid second-place showing Oct. 12 at the Bloomington Jefferson tournament.

The Cardinals (22-5) picked up wins over Minneapolis South, Mounds Park Academy and Belle Plaine before falling to Bloomington Jefferson in the title match.

Junior Sydney Sommers recorded her 1,000th career dig in the Cards’ 25-19, 25-17 win over Mounds Park Academy. The Cards took down Minneapolis South 25-17, 25-15 and rallied from down a set to defeat Belle Plaine in a thriller 19-25, 25-12, 18-16 to reach the championship.

There, they would fall to Bloomington Jefferson 2-0.

Aubree Hicks – who went over 1,000 career set assists earlier in the season – tacked on 98 more Saturday to go along with 23 digs.

Sommers finished with 46 kills and 59 digs, Kate Ahrens had 46 kills and 59 digs, Haley Garman added 28 kills and Leah Irlbeck finished with 15 kills.

Hannah Schjenken finished with 19 set assists and 22 digs, Alexa Steffl had four kills and AJ Guggisberg finished with 50 digs.

In an earlier loss to Marshall (3-0), Hicks led the way with 18 set assists and four digs.

Sommers finished with 11 kills and 12 digs, Ahrens had nine kills and nine digs and Garman added six kills.

The Cardinals hosted GFW in a non-conference match-up Oct. 14 and rolled to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 win over the T-Birds.

Ahrens led the way with 12 kills, 20 digs and was a perfect 17-for-17 serving.

Garman added nine kills, 2 1/2 ace blocks and an ace serve, Irlbeck had seven kills and Sommers posted two kills.

Schjenken finished with six kills, 12 digs and five set assists, and Hicks had 29 set assists, seven digs and was 12-for-12 serving with an ace.

Guggisberg had 17 digs, two set assists and was 7-for-7 serving, Sydney Mertens added five digs and was 15-for-16 serving with an ace, Steffl had 1 1/2 ace blocks and Brooke Fischer was 3-for-3 serving.

The Cardinals have won 15 of their past 17 matches heading into the regular season finale Oct. 21 at New Ulm.

The Cardinals finished second to Marshall (23-5) in the Big South West Conference standings and are currently receiving votes in Class AA for the top 10.

The Cardinals are looking at the number two seed in the upcoming Section 3AA-North Sub-Section tournament. New London/Spicer (24-2) will be the number one seed, with Litchfield (18-8), Eden Valley-Watkins (16-7) and Morris Area/CA (12-10) rounding out a solid top five.

Marshall (23-5) is the top seed in the South half of the bracket followed by Jackson County Central (18-9), Windom Area (18-10) and Pipestone Area (12-12).