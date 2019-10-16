On top of the excitement of watching the new clinic and hospital inpatient unit building go up, RiverView is also enjoying a climb in the rankings of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare program.

While RiverView learned a few months back that the organization made the prestigious list for a third consecutive year, it was only last week that it was shared that RiverView placed 16th in the list of 75 recipients in the Healthcare Providers and Insurers category. RiverView has enjoyed a climb each year it has been named an award winner, ranking at 71 in 2017, 35 in 2018, and now 16.

“Participating in the Best Places Survey has been transformational in RiverView’s journey to not just be a Best Places to Work in Northwestern Minnesota, but one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare nationally,’’ stated RiverView President and CEO Carrie Michalski. “Our governing board and leadership team is deeply committed to fostering a learning organization. We strive to continuously evaluate using input and feedback from our entire team. Then we adjust, test and improve. That cycle is never ending.’’

The nationwide recognition program, now in its 12th year, honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. Modern Healthcare - a leader in healthcare business news, research and data - partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive, voluntary, anonymous employee survey to benchmark standings against other health care facilities across the country.

Below are just a few of the 2019 survey comments by RiverView employees:

“I truly feel valued as an employee here at RiverView. My input and ideas are always listened to and valued. My supervisor treats everyone with respect and cares about each of us as employees and individuals. There is always a lot of respect and recognitions passed around daily. I never leave my day thinking I didn’t do something great today.’’

“I get a strong sense that I matter to this organization, and our CEO is a progressive leader who absolutely puts quality and safety above everything else for employees and clients/patients.’’

“RiverView assures that its employees have a good balance between life and work. The leaders in the organization support the staff and assure that the ratios of caregiver/patients are safe and adequate. RiverView values education and assures that the staff have the training they need to not only do their job, but to do it well.’’

RiverView is the only Minnesota healthcare organization named to the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019.

“We have such an amazing team here at RiverView, committed to the collaboration it takes to nurture a great workplace,’’ Michalski shared. “When we ask for feedback, our team responds, candidly. We are not a perfect organization. We are a learning organization. We are humble about our imperfections, committed to learning, open to new ideas and new processes. We are not afraid to try something new as we strive to attain excellence. Keeping a place on Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list is a testament to our learning from the team’s feedback and using that to further improve. The journey continues every day.’’

RiverView is the largest employer in Crookston with 415 employees.