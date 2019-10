The October Longtin Agency Wellness Donation went to Highland PTO.

“This team does a number of things throughout the year to enrich the experience for students, staff, and parents. Fundraising is among one of the many things they do to help with school supplies, field trip costs, library books, and much more.”

If you are interested in helping their cause reach out to PTO Chair Amy Lessard via email at amyjo000@hotmail.com.