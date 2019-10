The Wabasso girls volleyball team improved to 5-1 in Tomahawk Conference play with a recent 25-13, 25-11, 25-20 win over visiting Sleepy Eye.

The Rabbits (7-15) were led by Cora Eichten with 13 kills, four ace blocks and a perfect 13-for-13 serving night with three aces.

Ally Fenger added seven kills, Halle Huhnerkoch had 12 digs, Bella Brand added seven digs and Sarah Franta had five.

Avery Carlson had 18 set assists, and Kelsey Frank added 10 set assists.

