On an unseasonably warm, windy day in Adrian, the Redwood Valley boys cross country team earned a third-place finish at the Adrian invitational.

The Cardinals finished with 113 team points to place behind Worthington (35) and Marshall in the 13-team event.

Jayson Peyerl led the way with a third-place finish in a time of 17:03. Mason Clark (17:50) was 10th, Camden Cilek (18:51) 25th, Tate Goodthunder (19:06) 36th, Luke Hammerschmidt (19:16) 40th and Leo Steffl (19:49) 55th.

…

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, had just five varsity runners and would finish fifth with 162 team points.

Marshall (37) topped MCC (67) and Luverne (81) in the 16-team race.

Maddie LeSage would lead the way with a fifth-place finish in 19:57.

Jasmine Barnes (21:49) was 23rd, Olivia Stoterau (23:03) finished 37th, Grace Caraway (23:40) was 46th and McKenna Flinn (24:51) finished 63rd. Michelle Smith also competed for the Cards but was injured and did not finish.