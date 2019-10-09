Alexa Steffl had a career-high 25 kills in an action packed comeback victory for the Indians.

The Indians defeated Cedar Mountain in a sea-saw type battle before getting swept by Wabasso as both games were on the road before returning home to host non-conference foe Lester Prarie/Holy Trinity on Monday, Oct. 7 and GFW on Tuesday, Oct 8.

Indians 3

Cedar Mountain 2

(25-19, 16-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-9)

The Indians found themselves in a rematch of their 2-0 sweep of Cedar Mountain from the Saturday Nicollet Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Beginning the new month was a back and forth, five-set victory over the Cougars.

The Indians were led by Alexa Steffl with 15 kills, 25 digs, and two aces. The Indians also got contributions from Emma Schieffert. Schieffert finished with seven kills, 18 digs, and two aces of her own. Senior Sandy Flores finished with 26 set assists and 19 digs.

Indians 3

LP/HT 2

(25-16, 22-25, 25-7, 19-25, 15-7)

The Indians volleyball team hosted a familiar non-conference opponent Monday, Oct. 7. The Indians split the first two games before full out dominating Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity in the third set before falling in the fourth set. While the Indians failed to put LP/HT away, they snuck away with a victory in the fifth set with a 15-7 win to take the match 3-2 on the evening.

Leading the Indians was McKenna Strong with 17 kills and five digs. Sandy Flores added 31 set assists and 21 digs. Brittney Dittbenner added 14 kills and 10 digs.

Indians 3

GFW 2

(18-25, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-9)

While the Indians played one in set one, they lost momentum later in the set, falling to GFW 25-18. In set two, the Thunderbirds got off to a strong start and never looked back. With her team and their backs against the wall, Alexa Steffl provided a giant spark for the Indians. The Indians fought back in the final three sets to comeback and take one away from the Thunderbirds on Tuesday night.

In front of a wild student section and a pact of orange and black, the Indians volleyball team lifted themselves up and dug deep for the comeback victory.

In the win, Steffl tallied a career-high 25 kills with 21 digs. Emma Schieffert had 23 digs while compiling six kills.

The victory pins the Indians at 11-10 overall as they travel to Springfield to take on the Tigers Thursday, Oct. 10.