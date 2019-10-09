Survivor of severe snowmobile crash will speak at Women's Leadership Network event.

The Crookston Area Chamber Women’s Leadership Network would like to extend an invitation to join them for “All Things Pretty” on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center, featuring Crookston’s Anna Peterson.



Peterson’s life changed in the blink of an eye when she was in a snowmobile accident on her birthday, last Jan. 10, left her hospitalized and unable to walk. At “All Things Pretty,” Peterson will share her story of recovery and resilience as she overcame obstacles, learned how to walk again, and made her way back to her family and home where she continues to recover and find joy in a challenging situation.



The cost is $25 per person, which includes appetizers and “Pretty Things Bingo.” Social Hour begins at 5 p.m. with Peterson’s presentation, “In a Blink of an Eye” at 5:30 p.m. followed by bingo.



Tickets will be sold at the door. For further information contact Terri at 281-4320 or Carrie at 289-1823.





