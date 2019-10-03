Senior Nick Labat scored a total of four TDs as the Knights defeated Edgerton/Ellsworth 35-22 to give head coach Brent Kucera a 10-0 record on homecoming night.

Knights 35

Edgerton/Ellsworth 22

As if homecoming week isn’t eventful enough. Friday nights game for St. Mary’s was pushed back by about 45 minutes as their opponents bus caught a flat tire on the way to Sleepy Eye.

With the start being postponed, St. Mary’s wasn’t bothered one bit.

The Knights jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first quarter as they headed into the second quarter with the two-score lead. Quarterback Carson Domeier found Nick Labat for a 45-yard touchdown to put the Knights up 6-0 early and Labat followed that with a 26-yard touchdown run of his own in his final homecoming game of his high school career.

The Knights however gave up two straight touchdowns to Edgerton/Ellsworth as they took a 14-13 lead on their second touchdown after converting the two-point conversion.

With time winding down in the first half and the Knights now trailing 14-13, Labat pranced into the endzone for his third touchdown on the evening as he ran one in from 19-yards out to put the Knights up 20-14 following Domeier’s extra point.

With the Knights leading going into halftime, late in the third quarter running back Trent Steffensmeier found a gap in the middle of the field and sprinted into the endzone to give the Knights a comfortable 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With a two-score lead, the Knights looked to put the game away for good as Edgerton/Ellsworth scored on a Brad Rolla one-yard touchdown run to shorten the gap as the Knights now led 27-22. Labat would run the ball in from four yards out for his fourth touchdown of the night as he closed out his senior homecoming with 104 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in addition to 88 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown. With 192 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns, Labat and the Knights took home their third victory of the season to go 3-2 on the year.

Also for the Knights, Trent Steffensmeier was the leading rushing with 17 carries for 129 yards and trip to paydirt. Brayden Hansen led the defense with nine tackles while Caleb Schumacher added eight tackles with seven assisted tackles.

The win also gave Head Coach Brent Kucera and his coaching staff an undefeated record on homecoming night. Kucera’s teams are now 10-0 in his 10 years as head coach of the Knights football program.

The Knights make the long-awaited journey of traveling to Hills-Beaver Creek on Friday, Oct. 4. Hills-Beaver Creek is creeping into the top 10 of QRF rankings with a record of 4-1 while averaging 47 points per game. While also scoring a plethora of points offensively, the Patriots also are only allowing 18 points per game. Following their game with the Patriots, the Knights return home on Friday, Oct. 11 as they host Parents Night against Renville County West, whom is currently 5-0 on the season.