Snow has already started to fall in North Dakota.

North Dakota has its first taste of winter-like weather.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck says 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen in southwest and central North Dakota.

KFGO reports the snow started in the southwest part of the state early Wednesday morning and continued through most of the day and night.

But, meteorologist Michael Hollan says the snow won't stick around because temperatures are expected to rise above freezing for the next several days.



