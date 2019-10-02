The Indians went 6-3 in the Nicollet Tournament and then defeated Cedar Mountain in five sets in Morgan on Tuesday.

The Indians continued a mini-stretch of home games after hosting St. Mary’s last Tuesday by hosting the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds on Thursday, Sept 26. The Indians came into the contest looking for their first conference win as they prepared for a tournament in Nicollet on Saturday.

NU Cathedral 3

Indians 1

(25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22)

The Indians were led by Brittney Dittbenner, who contributed 10 kills, 14 digs and four ace serves, while fellow senior McKenna Strong added 10 digs and two blocks. Also for Sleepy Eye, Alexa Steffl had seven kills and 12 digs, while Sandy Flores had 24 set assists and 16 digs.

Nicollet Tournament

Indians 2

USC 0

(25-18, 25-15)

Indians 2

Cedar Mountain 0

(25-14, 25-12)

Nicollet 2

Indians 0

(25-17, 25-20)

Indians 2

Mankato Loyola 1

(19-25, 25-22, 16-14)

In what coach Sydney Geiger would say, the Indians had a very nice weekend at the Nicollet Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26, going an overall 6-3 in match points. The Indians dominated USC and conference foe Cedar Mountain with sweeps of 2-0 before falling to Nicollet 2-0. After the Nicollet sweep, the Indians lost their first set in their final match of the weekend before storming back in eventful fashion defeating the Crusaders of Mankato Loyola 2-1 with set wins of 25-22 and 16-14.

Coach Geiger and her squad hopes the weekend tournament sparks the Indians down the crucial stretch of the regular season as we enter crunch time before the postseason.

Leading the Indians on the day were Brittney Dittbenner with a total of 28 kills, 22 digs, and six aces. McKenna Strong added 29 kills and 15 kills. Sandy Flores had a total of 63 set assists on the day along with 34 digs. Emma Schieffer added 34 digs, while Alexa Steffl contributed 20 kills with 38 digs total on the day.

Indians 3



Cedar Mountain 2



(25-19, 16-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-9)



In the win over Cedar Mountain Tuesday, the Indians were led by Alexa Steffl with 15 kills, 25 digs, and two aces. Also contributing in the Indians 3-2 win was Emma Schieffert with seven kills, 18 digs, and two aces of her own. Sandy Flores finished with 26 set assists and 19 digs.

The Indians overall record now stands at .500 as they are 9-9 overall and play at Wabasso Thursday.