Cross Country team hosts a meet on Thursday!

After their mud bath in Milaca on Saturday, Sept. 21, next up for the Knights Cross Country team was a meet at the Mt. Lake golf course, hosted by St. James on Sept. 24—a storm-shortened race. There were nine teams entered in the meet.

“Milaca wins for the worst muddy course I've ever seen,” said Coach Lisa Hagen. “Mt. Lake wins for the worst storm at a race I've ever been at.”

Hagen said the muggy afternoon quickly turned stormy, with the meet being canceled during the boys varsity race. “Wind, heavy rain and hail made it a wise call,” she said. “It was unfortunate for our boys, many whose splits showed incredible personal records. Nate Fliszar and Joshua Hagen were in line to win medals and had splits that showed impressive PRs coming.”

St. James meet results:

Jr. High girls, 2000M:

Ellen Windschitl, 11:44 19th place.

Varsity girls, 5000M, 62 runners:

Clare Fischer, 20:35.90, 6th place.

Annika Nosbush, 27:26, 46th place.

Elle Kyllonen, 27:45.80, 49th place.

Jenny Piotter, 28:13.60, 51st place.

Jr. High boys, 2000M:

Cole Schroepfer, 10:31.40, 34th place.

Nico Nosbush, 10:35.50, 35th place.

Varsity boys: Canceled due to weather.

“The varsity girls race was loaded with teams who have dominated the season, but Clare Fischer pushed hard, placing 6th and receiving her personal best time,” said Hagen. “Annika Nosbush also pushed herself to a new personal record — she has worked very hard this season and it was great to see her achieve a new PR!”

The Knights Cross Country team hosts their home meet Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, starting at 4:30 p.m. Come out and cheer for the runners, and let’s hope for good weather!