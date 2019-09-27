The top-ranked Springfield Tigers handled the Indians by a tune of 55-8.

Springfield 55

Indians 8

The Indians knew they were going to have their hands full with the Springfield Tigers Friday night, Sept. 20. The Tigers came into the game with an undefeated record, averaging over 38 points per game, while their varsity hasn’t allowed a point yet this season. The Tigers were also voted No. 7 in the top 10 state rankings.

Led by quarterback Decker Scheffler and running back Mason Rummell, the Tigers defeated the Indians 55-8 after going into halftime with a 41-0 lead.

Scheffler threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns while Rummell added 75 yards rushing to go with two touchdowns.

The Indians lone bright spot came when Erizen Traconis found teammate Jackson Huiras for a 30-yard touchdown pass following an Indians fumble recovery.

The Indians record trickles down to 0-4 overall and they will host MVL for homecoming this Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.