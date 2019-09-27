The St. Mary's defense stepped up large on Friday night.

Knights 23

GHEC/T 6

After falling to BLHS last week 41-20, the Knights had to prove themselves once again Friday night, Sept. 20 as they hosted the Jaguars of GHEC/T. The Knights came into the game wanting to establish and identity and start the game fast.

A fast start certainly came to fruition as Trent Steffensmeier took the first play of the game down the seam on the right side of the field for a gain of 49 yards to set the Knights up with great field position. The Knights nearly squandered the golden opportunity as they did nothing but go backwards until on 4th-and-18, quarterback Carson Domeier found Marcus Lang in the endzone for a 28-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, the Knights sacked GHEC/T quarterback Owen Wolter to force a punt and the Knights would regain possession of their own. The Knights turned the ball over on downs in Jaguars territory as the first quarter came to a close.

During the following drive, the Jaguars’ Wolter felt the pressure from the St. Mary’s defense, rolled to his left and threw an errant pass into the hands of Spencer Hoffman who was waiting for it and intercepted the pass and returned it all the way to the GHEC/T 18-yard line.

The Knights initially struggled to get anything going until Domeier thread the needle to Nick Labat on fourth down to set the Knights up inside the five-yard line. Domeier later snuck the ball into the endzone to give the Knights a 13-0 lead with 2:28 to go in the first half.

The Knights then got the ball back before the end of the half and were driving down the field deep into Jaguar territory after Labat took a large gain on the ground for a first down. Following the first down, the Knights had three holding penalties, eventually forcing the Knights into a 1st and goal from the 32-yard line. Domeier would kick in a field goal before the end of the half to give the Knights a 16-0 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Jaguars got on the board, closing their deficit to 16-6 after QB Owen Wolter found Carter Spear on a screen pass for a 38-yard touchdown. Domeier would find Labat once more in the endzone to give the Knights the dagger shot as they went up to the eventual game winning score, 23-6.

Domeier completed 9-of-17 for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while also tallying a rushing touchdown with 21 yards on the ground. Trent Steffensmeier led the green and gold with 106 rushing yards on 15 carries as he paced the ground game for the Knights. Kyle Fischer led the defense with five tackles and three assists. Owen Weiss also had two tackles for loss.

The Knights host Edgerton/Ellsworth on Friday night, Oct. 4 for homecoming at 7 p.m. Both the Knights and Flying Dutchmen are 2-2 on the season. Edgerton/Ellsworth started out with a record of 2-0 with wins over Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Madelia. Since their hot start, they have lost to Hills-Beaver Creek 52-0 and Heron Lake-Okabena 42-28.