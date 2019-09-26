It is a coincidence that, from a young age, Jim Curry resembled John Denver in voice and appearance, and that he went on to sing with John Denver’s band members.

However, John Denver’s untimely death in 1997 left a void in the musical world that his fans demanded be filled.

Since then, Jim Curry has committed to singing a tribute to the music and message of John Denver in amazing performances around the world.

Jim Curry’s concert, “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” will be presented in the Estebo PAC at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls starting at 7 p.m. this coming Thursday (Sept. 26).

Admission is by season membership, which will continue to be for sale through this first concert.

Learn more at concertassociation.net/redwoodfallsmn/

