The East Fairfax Homestudy Group met on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 2:00pm. at the zcrookston Public Library.

President Bev Johnson called the meeting to order. All recited the Home Study Group Creed. The roll call was answered by sharing what has been going on in our lives. Six members were present.

The thought for the day was read by Bev Johnson, "The Greater Artist."

The Secretary's minutes were read and approved.

The Treasurer's report was read and approved. Our club dues are payable now.

The was no old Business.

• New Business: Laurain Jurchen gave a report on home extension business. Installation of officers was held. there will be one scholarship awarded this year. Lessons were gone over for the coming year.

Harvest of Knowledge will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at the Ramada Inn, Grand Forks, N.D.. Early registration is October 18th for $35.00, after that the cost will be $40.00.

We filled out our group program booklets.

The meeting was adjourned.

Our Hostess, Bev Johnson, set a table with fancy dishes and served a beautiful and delicious lunch, which was enjoyed by all.

Our cliubs slate of officers for this year are: President - Bev Johnson, Vice President - Laurain Jurchen, Secretary - Cindy Flikka, Treasurer - Pearl Radi, and Counselor - Norma Hoppe.

Our next meeting will be October 21st, 2019. Pearl Radi will be the Hostess.