Fourteen members of the Redwood Valley High School senior class have been announced as the 2019 Cardinal Homecoming court.

What follows is a brief biography for each of the candidates.

Sidney Beran

Sidney Beran is the daughter of Eric Beran and Stacy Bull Bear.

As a student at Redwood Valley High School, Beran has been involved in tennis, cross country, gymnastics, track, student council, National Honor Society and she has done stats for the hockey team.

Aubrey Bidinger

Aubrey Bidinger is the daughter of Scott and Heather Bidinger.

Tennis, basketball, softball, band, choir, jazz band, women’s ensemble, National Honor Society, robotics and track are activities Bidinger has been involved in as a student.

Ashlyn Doering

Ashlyn Doering is the daughter of James and Shelley Doering.

During her time as a student at RVHS, Doering has been involved in tennis, theater, wrestling, Knowledge Bowl, softball, the trap shooting team, FFA, jazz band and pit band.

Leah Irlbeck

Leah Irlbeck is the daughter of Jeff and Heidi Irlbeck.

National Honor Society, student council, volleyball, basketball, softball, band, choir and serving as senior class president are things Irlbeck has been involved with at Redwood Valley.

Mackenzie Lydick

Mackenzie Lydick is the daughter of Bryan and Nicole Lydick.

Student council (including currently serving as its president), tennis, cross country, softball, track, basketball, robotics and National Honor Society are activities Lydick has participated in as an RVHS student.

Hailey Mohr

Hailey Mohr is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Mohr.

As a student at Redwood Valley High School, Mohr has been involved in gymnastics, softball, choir, the women’s ensemble, band and volleyball.

Alexa Steffl

Alexa Steffl is the daughter of Jason and Kelly Steffl.

During her time at Redwood Valley High School, Steffl has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, band and National Honor Society.

Adam Bommersbach

Adam Bommersbach is the son of Jeff and Caryn Bommersbach.

As a student at Redwood Valley High School, Bommersbach has been involved in activities including football, baseball, wrestling and FFA.

Andy Fischer

Andy Fischer is the son of Mark and Kris Fischer.

During his time at Redwood Valley High School, Fischer has been involved in football, wrestling, golf and National Honor Society.

Luke Grannes

Luke Grannes is the son of Clark and Denise Grannes.

Football, track, basketball, FFA and the trap shooting team are activities Grannes has been involved with as a student at Redwood Valley.

Bryant Haas

Bryant Haas is the son of Jamie and Tonya Haas.

Football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, student council and band are activities Haas has participated in as an RVHS student.

Kaleb Haase

Kaleb Haase is the son of Daniel and Teresa Haase.

As a student at Redwood Valley High School, Haase has been involved in football, wrestling, track and FFA.

Jed Hansen

Jed Hansen is the son of Pat and Nancy Hansen.

During his time as a student at Redwood Valley High School Hansen has been involved in football, hockey and track.

Chad Maddock

Chad Maddock is the son of Melvin and Kerry Maddock.

The activities Maddock has been involved in as a student at Redwood Valley have included football, wrestling, baseball, FFA and track.

The Homecoming coronation ceremony – held in the gym Oct. 1 – kicks off a week of activities at Redwood Valley that includes dress-up days, pep fests and culminates with the Friday night football game.

Admission for coronation is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for those six and under.