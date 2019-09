The 9th Annual “Saddle Up and Show You Care for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital” event will be held Sunday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red River Valley Shows Arena at 1915 University Avenue in Crookston.

There will be an open horse show, bake sale, silent auction, freewill donation lunch, 50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales and “a great time for everyone!” The event is open to the public with free admission.