On Sept. 21, 2019, at approximately 6:11 p.m. the body of a male was located in the Redwood River approximately one-half mile south of the County Road 101 bridge in North Redwood.

The body was located by three men on kayaks who were searching for Thunder Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, who had gone missing after swimming in the Redwood River Sept. 15, 2019.

The body is believed to be that of the missing swimmer, however, an autopsy was ordered by the Redwood County Coroner to confirm the identity.