Dyckman Free Library News.

Lots of exciting things happening this month at the library!

First off, Storytime is every Friday at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome to come and listen to some stories and do a fun activity.

Speaking of Storytime, the library is having a special one next month. It will NOT be at the library, but on the farm. Tauer Dairy is partnering with the Dyckman Library to host Storytime on the Farm! This will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 9 a.m. There will be donuts and yogurts, followed by some stories. After that you can get a tour of the farm. I hear the cows are excited to see everyone! Address for Tauer Dairy is 14684 230th Avenue, Hanska.

In August we tried something new with a Play Date in the Park. This month we are doing it again — at Eagles Park. This will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Listen to some stories and then play with friends.

Book 2 Movie Club is back this month, too! This month’s book is “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.” The library has multiple copies of the book to check out. You then bring that book as your movie ticket to watch the movie adapted from the book. There will be a discussion after the movie about differences between the book and movie. This will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Movie night is on Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The movie will be “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” As always it is free.

You may have been wondering what was going on outside of the library, in the area next to Sensory Effects, over the summer. The library had some trees removed and some concrete poured for a patio area. We wanted to do some ‘messy’ programming and decided to have this work done to create a place for it. You can also sit at one of the tables out there and read a book or enjoy your lunch. You will still have to come through the front door to enter the library and then go to the patio. If you know Bruce and Janet Lokensgard, please thank them for the beautiful landscaping they did after the concrete was finished. This patio area is open to everyone at any time. All we ask is that you pick up after yourself.