The state fair is exciting and fun for everyone who attends. Whether you go to eat the food, watch the concerts, or show livestock, everyone enjoys a day at the fair. For the St. James Area FFA members, the state fair proved to have hard work, success, and enjoyment.

At the dairy show on Saturday, August 31, Noah Wolle, Lukas Pierson, Seth Pierson, and Ryan Pierson competed in both the judging contest and showed their own animals. Seth Pierson took first place for senior showmanship and third place in the judging contest. Lukas Pierson was a recipient of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship. As a group, they received third place in the judging contest and won herdsmanship for our chapter.

Kaydi Anderson showed three sheep at the FFA show on Saturday. Her lightweight black face market lamb took second in the class. She also took fifth in her commercial ewe class and third in the lightweight market lamb class.

Jacob Runge and Austin Spitzner showed their crops at the FFA crop show. Between the two of them, the chapter had around 20 entries. A few of these entries won their classes and overall represented the chapter well.

These members represented the St James Area FFA Chapter very well. We are proud of all the hard work and accomplishments of this year’s Minnesota State Fair.