Larry Karsten of Milroy was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma (autoimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma) in August, which will require treatment until the end of the year.

Due to the fact that the treatment is aggressive and there is an inherent risk of infection, Karsten will not be able to work at least until that treatment is completed.

With that in mind, a benefit is being held for Karsten this coming Saturday (Sept. 21) at the Milroy Public School.

The benefit, which will include a pulled pork meal, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m.

A silent auction is also being offered as part of the benefit.

The public is encouraged to attend this benefit.