After two weeks on the road, the Knights return home tonight to take on the Jaguars of GHEC/T.

BLHS 41

Knights 20

After decimating Lanesboro last week, the Knights traveled to Hector to face a very solid, good BLHS Mustangs team in what were some sloppy field conditions due to all the rain the area had received prior to Friday evening. The Knights looked to avenge a loss in the playoffs last year to the Mustangs.

The Knights failed to maintain any momentumas they got the scoring started on a 48-yard touchdown for Nick Labat on a pass from Carson Domeier. After the Knights took a 7-0 lead, they let up 25 unanswered points as the wheels fell off the bus and the Knights trailed 25-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Carson Domeier scored on a four-yard touchdown to bring the Knights within 25-14, but that is the closest they would get as the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the final quarter with the Knights eventually falling 41-20. Owen Weiss scored his first career touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Domeier to bring the score to 33-20 before the Mustangs scored the final touchdown of the contest.

St. Mary’s gained a total of 349 yards on offense with 246 of those yards coming via the pass game. Trent Steffensmeier led the run game with 12 carries totalling 70 yards. Labat led the team with 8 receptions for 145 yards receiving and a touchdown on the night. Patrick Hoffmann led the defense with seven tackles.

The Knights return home to face GHEC/T on Friday night, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. The Knights defeated the Jaguars by a score of 50-16 last season in Truman. Following the Jaguars, the Knights host Edgerton/Ellsworth for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27.