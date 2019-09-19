The Redwood Gazette, with assistance from local photographer Gene Schultz, has started a new photo contest.

Over the next several weeks the Gazette will publish copies of photos Schultz has taken of the building dates of several local buildings, including this one (above).

Those who want to submit a guess can do so by sending their answer to tkrause@redwoodfallsgazette.com.

The photos will also appear on the Gazette Web site and Facebook Page. The answer to each published photo will be revealed in the following Thursday’s edition with the new photo.

Last week’s photo was the cornerstone at the United Methodist Church, and it was Berneda Hawton who was the first to e-mail the correct answer.

– Photo courtesy of Gene Schultz